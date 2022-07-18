Analyst Thinks Microsoft Could Acquire Netflix

Microsoft is currently aggressively acquiring video game studios for its Xbox subsidiary. The pace of acquisitions has slowed somewhat due to the ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in part due to the publisher’s size and the amount of international oversight involved. But one analyst believes that Microsoft could have an even bigger acquisition in mind. They believe that once Activision Blizzard closes, Microsoft may consider exploring the possibility of acquiring video streaming service Netflix.

