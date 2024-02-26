Big Tech is Thirsty: Microsoft used over 22 billion litres of water in 2022 to power AI, Google 7 billion

Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news

Working with AI has always been resource-intensive, especially when it comes to water and electricity. However, the recent AI boom has caused Microsoft to increase its water consumption by 34%, Google by 22% and Meta by 3% as of 2022.

View Full Article