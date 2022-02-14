Bye Microsoft Edge! Vivaldi is the best Chrome alternative

Edge’s popularity has soared, but so has the amount of bloatware. In the last couple of updates, Microsoft has outfitted Edge with a range of spammy features. The browser now offers loans to users and allows them to split online payments into installments. It has a new price tracker, mini games, a math solver, a reviews aggregator, and more. What’s worse, Microsoft has been actively abusing its Windows platform advantage to keep users from switching to other browsers. The bottom line is Edge has become intolerable and is no longer the best Chrome alternative. It’s Vivaldi.

