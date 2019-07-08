Confirmed: Microsoft Wants Security Advice From Linux

Microsoft is no stranger to security problems as I have reported here at Forbes on far too many occasions for my liking. From the BlueKeep ticking time bomb that prompted an official warning from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to Windows 10 security features being borked by official updates and even failures to patch zero-day exploits despite being given three months notice. However, now it has been confirmed that Microsoft is looking for security advice from the unlikeliest of sources: the Linux development community.

