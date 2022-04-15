Customers aren’t happy about Microsoft’s restrictive cloud licensing policies

In 2019, Microsoft introduced new restrictions on how customers could run some of its server products on rival cloud offerings, to the dismay of companies like AWS and Google. But it turns out Windows Server and SQL Server weren’t the only Microsoft products that have become more expensive to run on other clouds. Microsoft also tightened the pricing screws on Windows and Office running on clouds other than its own Azure service. And now it’s not just Microsoft’s competitors complaining; it’s customers, too.

