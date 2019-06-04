Devs slam Microsoft for injecting tech-support scam ads into their Windows Store apps

Application makers are crying foul after some of their programs distributed via the Windows Store popped open tech-support scam ads on users’ desktops. It appears, therefore, that miscreants were, and still are, able to book rather intrusive and misleading ads with Microsoft to appear via apps using the SDK – and users have been complaining to the affected software developers. The devs, in turn, have gone to Microsoft to figure out why their applications are forcing open fraudulent adverts for scareware.

View Full Article