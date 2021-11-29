EU companies issue formal complaint against Microsoft OneDrive Windows integration

Remember how Microsoft spent years in hot water in the late ’90s and early ’00s by forcing Internet Explorer on its customers? European open-source cloud company Nextcloud does. Now, with a coalition of other European Union (EU) software and cloud organizations and companies called the “Coalition for a Level Playing Field,” Nextcloud has formally complained to the European Commission (EC) about Microsoft’s anti-competitive behavior by aggressively bundling its OneDrive cloud, Teams, and other services with Windows 10 and 11.

