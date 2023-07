Microsoft, which has been fined 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the previous decade for practices in breach of EU competition rules, including tying or bundling two or more products together, found itself in the EU crosshairs after a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020. Microsoft added Teams to Office 365 in 2017 for free, with the app eventually replacing Skype for Business.

