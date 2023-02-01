Google is adding Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year

Google says it’s planning to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year making it easier for users to install the app and open files. Microsoft first attacked Google’s Chromebook laptops in a commercial nearly 10 years ago as part of the company’s “Scroogled” campaign. The software maker has been consistently wary over Chromebooks taking over the lucrative role of low-cost Windows laptops in education and businesses. Chromebooks have since become incredibly popular with students in the US, causing Microsoft to again demonstrate its fears over ChromeOS in 2017.

View Full Article