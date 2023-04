Microsoft is no longer the tech world’s choirboy. Governments across the world are accusing it of violating antitrust laws, filing lawsuits against it, considering levying hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, and proposing regulations that would require it to drastically change its business practices. The actions are targeted at the company’s push into gaming, its attempt to control the cloud business in Europe, and its aggressive drive to dominate artificial intelligence.

View Full Article