Linux hit a major milestone, with its desktop market share crossing the 3% mark for the first time in its history. Linux already runs the majority of web servers in the world, as well as the majority of smartphones, thanks to Android being Linux-based. Despite being the world’s most used operating system, Linux has never made much headway on the desktop. According to Statcounter, Linux has finally crossed 3% in the desktop market in June 2023, coming in at 3.07%.

View Full Article