Microsoft adds Internet Explorer mode to Chromium Edge, announces roadmap

Microsoft had to consider businesses’ addiction to Internet Explorer 11 in its roadmap for Edge Enterprise, the business aspect of its new web browser based on Google’s Chromium project. Group program manager Sean Lyndersay and senior program manager Colleen Williams said of the roadmap, rolled out yesterday, that “one of the features available for evaluation is Internet Explorer Mode … our customers made clear to us … that their web apps that rely on IE11 tend to be critical to many of their business processes.”

