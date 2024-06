Microsoft no longer plans to include a new eventing framework in .NET 9.0 – expected late this year – following complaints that it could damage the third-party ecosystem. When the proposed new feature was first announced by Microsoft, there were objections not only to the impact on these existing projects, but also that it reinforced the tendency for .NET to have a “single vendor monoculture,” in the words of Aaron Stannard, CEO and founder of a .NET services company.

