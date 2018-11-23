Microsoft blocks Windows 10 October Update on more PCs after Intel driver borkage

MICROSOFT HAS BLOCKED even more users from downloading the dreaded October 2018 Update for Windows 10. This time it’s the Intel Display Driver that the new code has taken objection to, in a round of incompatibility problems we’ve not seen since the bad old days of Windows Vista. The issue, which affects Builds 24.20.100.6344 and 24.20.100.6345 of the driver package, has been blamed on “OEMs that accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows.” Well, Microsoft, thank goodness you’ve found a scapegoat.

View Full Article