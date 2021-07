Microsoft officially took the wraps off its newest virtualization service on July 14 with the debut of Windows 365 and Cloud PC. This new service, built on top of Azure Virtual Desktop, will allow users to bring their Windows 10 or (once it’s available later this fall), Windows 11 desktop, apps, tools, data, and settings to their personal and work devices, including PCs, Macs, iPads, Linux, and Android devices, via a native Remote Desktop application or web browser.

