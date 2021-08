Microsoft has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office against the National Security Agency, challenging its award of a cloud computing contract. The NSA contract to Amazon comes on the heels of the Pentagon’s decision to cancel its $10 billion cloud contract, known as JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. The JEDI deal, embroiled in a lengthy legal battle between tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, had become one of the most tangled contracts for the Pentagon.

