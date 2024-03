Microsoft Copilot, the AI-powered chatbot embedded into Office 365 and other Microsoft products, is not yet ready for enterprise use, according to a top CIO. The CIO, who wished to remain anonymous, was talking to Computing recently about their organisation’s trial of Microsoft Copilot. “We’ve started trialling CoPilot and I’m really not impressed,” the CIO began. “It’s a gimmick, it’s not ready,” they added.

