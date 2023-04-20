Microsoft drops Twitter from its advertising platform

Twitter is being removed from yet another big B2B platform. And this time it’s one of the biggest companies in the tech industry. While Microsoft’s social media service was provided for free to advertisers, it was prominently featured in Microsoft Advertising’s Digital Marketing Center dashboard. It worked alongside the platform’s social and search paid advertising tools, which helped businesses run and manage their paid ad campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, and Microsoft’s search advertising.

