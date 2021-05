Egress reports that “85% of organizations using Microsoft 365 have had an email data breach in the last 12 months.” Egress also states that organizations with Microsoft 365 experience more incidents than those without it. The report adds that “Organisations using Microsoft 365 have seen a 67% increase in data leaks via email since March 2020 – compared to just 32% of the businesses who don’t use it.”

View Full Article