Microsoft has released 48 security fixes for software, including a patch for a zero-day bug, but there are no critical-severity flaws on the list this month. In the Redmond giant’s latest round of patches, usually released on the second Tuesday of each month in what is known as Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has fixed problems including remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities, privilege escalation bugs, spoofing issues, information leaks, and policy bypass exploits.

