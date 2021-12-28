Microsoft is now adding a Games panel to its Edge browser

Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news

It seems like Microsoft is hellbent on adding everything but the kitchen sink to its Edge browser, in an attempt to have it cater to every imaginable use-case. Over the past few months, we have seen the introduction of many new utilities in various channels of the browser, including shopping features, a Word-like Citations tool, Office integration, a Math Solver, and more. One could argue that none of these are core browser features so should be added as extensions, but clearly, Microsoft thinks differently.

View Full Article