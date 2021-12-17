Microsoft is playing dirty in fight to squash Edge browser rivals

Microsoft has taken aggressive steps to drive users towards its web browser Edge as it looks to close the gap on established rivals. Last month, we reported that members of the Windows 11 early-access program were finding the operating system would no longer allow links with a custom Microsoft Edge URI scheme to open in any other browser. As part of the last round of Patch Tuesday updates of 2021, it appears Microsoft has quietly extended this policy to all Windows 10 and Windows 11 installations.

