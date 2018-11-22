Microsoft leaks cause of Windows 10 October Update File Deletion bug

A week ago Microsoft posted a two thousand word self-congratulatory blog post on how each bi-yearly Windows Update was better than the last, with happier users and fewer issues each time. This is despite users becoming increasingly wary of updating their PCs with more and more reports of serious and crippling bugs end users are often left to deal with. The blog post was exactly the opposite of what users were expecting – an explanation of what happened and of how Microsoft would prevent it from happening again. It seems Microsoft decided instead to leak the information to a fan site – Windows Central.

View Full Article