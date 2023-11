Today is Microsoft’s November 2023 Patch Tuesday, which includes security updates for a total of 58 flaws and five zero-day vulnerabilities. While fourteen remote code execution (RCE) bugs were fixed, Microsoft only rated one as critical. The three critical flaws fixed today are an Azure information disclosure bug, an RCE in Windows Internet Connection Sharing (ICS), and a Hyper-V escape flaw that allows the executions of programs on the host with SYSTEM privileges.

