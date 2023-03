Microsoft has confirmed that a critical Outlook vulnerability, rated at 9.8 out of a maximum 10, is known to have already been exploited in the wild. If you think that sounds bad, it get’s worse: the exploit is triggered upon receipt of a malicious email, and so is executed before that email is read in the preview pane. That’s right; this is a no-user-interaction required exploit. Here’s what we know about the new Microsoft Outlook zero-day.

