Microsoft promises official fix for Windows VPN issues, but you’ll have to wait

The fixes for a number of VPN issues that have been plaguing some Windows versions since this month’s Patch Tuesday are coming. Microsoft has finally confirmed that last month’s Patch Tuesday introduced connectivity issues on servers with Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) enabled, noting that client endpoints could also struggle to connect to these servers, experiencing connection drops. The fixes will most probably be arriving as part of July’s Patch Tuesday, meaning affected users will need to exercise just a little more patience.

