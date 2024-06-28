Microsoft pulled the June Windows 11 KB5039302 update after finding that it causes some devices to restart repeatedly.
Home » Microsoft pulls Windows 11 KB5039302 update causing reboot loops
Microsoft pulled the June Windows 11 KB5039302 update after finding that it causes some devices to restart repeatedly.View Full Article
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|1 year
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|CookieLawInfoConsent
|1 year
|Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|_ga
|2 years
|The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
|_ga_BGCGBYZX1J
|2 years
|This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
|_gat_gtag_UA_160337488_1
|1 minute
|This cookie is set by Google and is used to distinguish users.
|_gid
|1 day
|Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.