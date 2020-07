Microsoft has published on Tuesday two out-of-band security updates to patch two vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Windows Codecs Library. Tracked as CVE-2020-1425 & CVE-2020-1457, the two bugs only impact Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019 distributions. In security advisories published today, Microsoft said the two security flaws can be exploited with the help of a specially crafted image file.

