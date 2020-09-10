Microsoft September 2020 Patch Tuesday fixes 129 vulnerabilities

Microsoft has published today its monthly batch of security updates, also known as Patch Tuesday. This month, the OS maker patched 129 vulnerabilities across 15 products, ranging from Windows to ASP.NET. Of note is that this month, of the 129 vulnerabilities, 32 were classified as remote code execution issues, which are bugs that permit attackers to exploit vulnerable applications remotely, over a network. Of these 32, 20 also received a severity classification of “critical,” the highest rating on Microsoft’s scale, making the 20 vulnerabilities some of the most important bugs patched across Microsoft products this month.

