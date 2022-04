Up until now, Firefox browsers looking to join a Teams call would be redirected to other browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. And for those lucky enough to get through, the call quality would be shaky at best. Thankfully, in a bid to “improve meeting support” for its users, Microsoft Teams recently pledged to make its software compatible with the Firefox web browser. This is part of a broader effort from the software company to make its video conferencing software more accessible.

View Full Article