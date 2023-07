Microsoft has been somewhat indecisive with regards to the Mail and Calendar apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11, changing the deadline for a switching to Outlook for Windows more than once. But now the company has confirmed that it plans to go ahead with its plans to kill off Mail and Calendar — and it has also revealed that users will be forcibly switched to Outlook for Windows. The timescale for the switch is still slightly hazy, but it is definitely coming… starting later this year.

