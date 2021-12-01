Microsoft under fire for baking “buy now, pay later” option into Edge browser

Microsoft has sparked criticism for baking a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) option into its Edge web browser, beginning in the US. The option allows Edge to suggest a sponsored BNPL payment method when customers begin entering their card numbers into retail sites – even if specific sites do not offer it natively. Microsoft has signed a deal with third-party BNPL company Zip (previously Quadpay) to feature the sign-up option on retail checkout pages at browser level, for any purchase Edge detects between $35 to $1000.

