Microsoft Woke Feature Launching For Appropriation, Inclusivity of Word Choices Like Whitewash, Blacklist and More!

Microsoft has launched a new political correctness feature for the users. It intends to assist users in using more ‘inclusive’ language by identifying words or phrases that may offend others. The MS Woke feature is now available in Microsoft Word and several Microsoft web-based programs. The disadvantage of MS Woke is its tendency to change the meaning of statements. Some of the most well-known speeches, phrases, and songs may lose part of their intent and impact as a result of Microsoft’s new Woke feature.

