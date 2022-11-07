Microsoft working on affordable Windows 11 PCs dominated by ads and subscriptions

Microsoft aggressively shows ads for its services in its own software at times. This primarily includes marketing material for Microsoft 365 and its Edge browser. In fact, the company even showed advertisements for Microsoft Editor in File Explorer on Windows 11, later claiming that it was by accident and never meant to be published externally. Now, it seems like the Redmond tech firm is working on a business model that will rely heavily on upselling Microsoft’s services on low-cost Windows hardware through ads and subscription.

