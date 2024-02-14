Microsoft’s new Outlook requires you to have Edge installed

There seems to be a fresh requirement to run Microsoft’s free new Outlook app for Windows 10 and 11. According to MSPowerUser, you need to have Microsoft’s Edge browser installed and running in order to access your emails in Outlook. The new requirement was discovered by users on the online forum Reddit, where they posted images of the error message saying that the new version of Outlook requires you to have Edge installed. The crux of the matter seems to be that Outlook uses Microsoft Edge Webview 2 for certain web functions.

