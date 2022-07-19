Microsoft’s Next Acquisition Is Another Huge One, Says Analyst

Microsoft is swiftly becoming a Thanos-like figure in the video game industry, scooping up major publishers and companies like they’re Infinity Stones. Back in 2020 the company behind Xbox purchased Bethesda for $7.5 billion, picking up exclusives like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI in the process. But this was chump change compared to the $69 billion Microsoft parted with for Call Of Duty publisher Activision and its huge stable of IPs. Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, World Of Warcraft, and so many more now live under the Xbox umbrella. And Microsoft still isn’t done.

