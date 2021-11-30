Nasty Windows 10 vulnerability gets a patch, but not from Microsoft

Cybersecurity researchers have released an unofficial patch for a bug in Windows 10, originally reported to Microsoft in October 2020, which later research revealed could take the form of a local privilege vulnerability as well. Issuing the free micropatch, Mitja Kolsek, co-founder of the 0patch micropatching service, explains that it too overlooked the vulnerability initially since it was disclosed as an information disclosure bug, which normally isn’t critical enough to warrant attention from 0patch.

View Full Article