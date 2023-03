While there have been rumors abound about a possible WIndows 12 release, this latest leak seems to be the most concrete evidence we have yet of the new OS’s existence. There’s also a rumor that Windows 12 might be the first cloud-based OS, which doesn’t sound particularly far-fetched. If this is true, it could be hosted off-device and bundled with computing and storage as part of a subscription package. Honestly, I find that future frightening.

View Full Article