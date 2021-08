Gaming on Linux is still niche, but the number of users doing so has recently shot up, according to Valve’s Steam. In July, the market share for Linux-based gaming on Steam reached the 1% threshold after three years of remaining at the 0.8 to 0.9% range. GamingOnLinux noticed the sudden increase through Steam’s hardware and software survey, which regularly polls users to see what platforms they use to game.

