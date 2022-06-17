Proofpoint: ‘Potentially Dangerous’ Flaw Could Allow Ransomware Attacks On Microsoft SharePoint, OneDrive

Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news

A “potentially dangerous” flaw has been found in Microsoft Office 365 that could allow cyberattackers to ransom files stored on Sharepoint and OneDrive, two widely used enterprise cloud apps, according to researchers at Proofpoint.

