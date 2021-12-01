There’s finally a reason to use Microsoft Edge instead of Chrome

Microsoft Edge is Windows’ default browser, but many users often opt to use others, such as Firefox or Google Chrome. Microsoft is now giving people, or at least gamers, a reason to use Edge with one feature other browsers lack. Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming has partnered with Microsoft Edge to create an improved Xbox Cloud Gaming experience on the browser. According to Milena Gonzalez, program manager at Xbox, a new feature called Clarity Boost will provide “the optimal look and feel while playing Xbox games from the cloud.”

