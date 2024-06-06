This Hacker Tool Extracts All the Data Collected by Windows’ New Recall AI

The Windows Recall system takes screenshots of your activity every five seconds and saves them on the device. Two weeks ahead of Recall’s launch on new Copilot+ PCs on June 18, security researchers have demonstrated how preview versions of the tool store the screenshots in an unencrypted database. The researchers say the data could easily be hoovered up by an attacker. And now, in a warning about how Recall could be abused by criminal hackers, Alex Hagenah, a cybersecurity strategist and ethical hacker, has released a demo tool that can automatically extract and display everything Recall records on a laptop.

