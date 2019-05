The critical Windows Remote Desktop flaw that emerged this month may have set the stage for the worst malware attack in years. The vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-0708 and dubbed BlueKeep, can be exploited by miscreants to execute malicious code and install malware on vulnerable machines without the need for any user authentication: a hacker simply has to be able to reach the box across the internet or network in order to commandeer it.

