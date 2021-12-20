UK Government looking into claims free pandemic gift of Microsoft Teams to NHS actually an anti-competitive trojan horse

In March 2020 Microsoft made a generous gift to the NHS, UK’s national health service, by offering them a free license to Microsoft Teams. Now the UK Government is apparently looking the gift horse in the mouth, after rivals complained that it is hurting their competitiveness. ‘This looks like “NHSwashing” to rival companies – gaining lucrative leverage over health infrastructure under the guise of charity,’ a source complained. ‘Microsoft may have claimed to save the NHS millions of staff hours – but the price will be much higher later on down the line.

View Full Article