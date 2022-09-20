UNICEF And Microsoft Partner To Expand Global Digitized Education

This weekend the United Nations hosted the Transforming Education Summit, which included a presentation from UNICEF and Microsoft about their joint project Learning Passport and how it extends digitized education into new corners of the world, promising “a digital future for every child.” The presentation included reports from government officials of Mexico, Laos, and Zimbabwe. A cynic might note that with this program Microsoft opens a market for computers and software worth billions and billions of dollars… (as if Microsoft would do something like that!)

