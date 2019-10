Microsoft Windows 10 users, I feel for you. Following a run of frustrating, limiting, chaotic and quite bizarre update problems (and a whistleblower), one the worst updates in some time has struck again. Picked up by both TechDows and MSPoweruser, they are warning the KB4517389 update (which is already causing Start Menu, search and browser problems) is now causing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) on some PCs as well.

