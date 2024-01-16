Vodafone to invest $1.5bn in new Microsoft partnership

Vodafone Group Plc has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with American software giant Microsoft which will see the UK-listed telecoms group invest $1.5bn over the next decade. The deal will “bring generative AI, digital services and the cloud to more than 300 million businesses and consumers”, Vodafone said in a statement on Tuesday. In return, Microsoft will use Vodafone’s fixed and mobile connectivity services, and invest in its managed internet of things connectivity platform, which will become a separate, standalone business by April 2024.

