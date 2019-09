Windows 10 users haven’t had it easy in recent months. And while some problems were out of Microsoft’s control, the company has brought a lot of problems on itself. And now users need to watch out for another. Picked up by the eagle eyes of Windows Latest, users are warning that Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update is hitting performance hard. And what’s most frustrating is Microsoft was warned about this prior to release, shipped it anyway and continues to ignore it.

