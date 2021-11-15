Warning Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 11 Users

Tracked as CVE-2021-34484, the “zero-day” flaw enables hackers to breach all versions of Windows (including Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022) and take control of your computer. And the worst part is the flaw has been known about for some time. The reason for this is Microsoft mistakenly thought it had patched the vulnerability (which was first found in August) when it was publicly disclosed in October. But the fix itself was found to be flawed, something the company admitted, and this drew even more attention to the vulnerability. Microsoft subsequently promised to “take appropriate action to keep customers protected” but two weeks later, a new fix has still not arrived.

