Windows users quietly receiving Microsoft Bing Service 2.0 update that won’t uninstall

Windows users are reporting of a new and mysterious update that is being pushed via Windows Update. Classified as a Quality Update, the new update is dubbed “Microsoft Bing Service 2.0”. When the BWCStartMSI executive file was run to enable the feature, it was noticed that the desktop wallpaper was replaced with a Bing Wallpaper. The new Bing Service 2.0 update doesn’t show up on the “Uninstall updates” list which means it cannot be uninstalled, indicating that Microsoft perhaps does not want its users to uninstall this update. Hence it looks like Microsoft might be trying to push Bing Wallpapers to Windows users soon.

